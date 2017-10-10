Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,115 Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) opened at 54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $9,729,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,963,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

