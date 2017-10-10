Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. UBS AG set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Independent Research GmbH set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €127.24 ($149.69).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) opened at 117.978 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €105.60 and a one year high of €129.65. The stock has a market cap of €51.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.42.

