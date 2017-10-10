Heineken NV (HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken NV in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY) opened at 49.855 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.966 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Heineken NV has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $53.35.

Heineken NV Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands.

