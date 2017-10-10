Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier based near Iowa City, Iowa. The Company provides nationwide transportation service to major shippers, using late-model tractors and a uniform fleet of 53-foot aluminum plate dry vans. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ HTLD) opened at 23.75 on Monday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.89 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Heartland Express news, EVP John P. Cosaert sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $161,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

