Head to Head Survey: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NASDAQ:RRTS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Global Logistics $1.75 billion 0.32 $31.70 million ($0.13) -151.14 Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.97 billion 0.18 $100.85 million N/A N/A

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Global Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Global Logistics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadrunner Transportation Systems is more favorable than Echo Global Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Echo Global Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Global Logistics and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Global Logistics -0.21% 3.22% 1.47% Roadrunner Transportation Systems 1.49% 5.11% 2.40%

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services. The Company focuses primarily on arranging transportation by truckload (TL) and less than truckload (LTL) carriers. It also offers intermodal (which involves moving a shipment by rail and truck), small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. The Company’s core logistics services include rate negotiation, shipment execution and tracking, carrier selection and management, routing compliance freight bill payment and audit, payment and performance management and reporting functions.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload and Global Solutions. The Company utilizes a third-party network of transportation providers, consisting of independent contractors (ICs) and purchased power providers, to serve a diverse customer base. It primarily focuses on small to mid-size shippers.

