Head to Head Survey: Arrow Electronics (ARW) versus Coherent (COHR)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Coherent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $24.60 billion 0.29 $1.09 billion $5.46 15.02 Coherent $1.48 billion 4.09 $403.41 million $6.63 37.02

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Coherent. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arrow Electronics and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Coherent 0 0 8 0 3.00

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Coherent has a consensus price target of $296.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Coherent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherent is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 2.01% 13.52% 4.49% Coherent 11.08% 24.98% 12.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherent has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherent beats Arrow Electronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers. The Company’s segments include the global components business; the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business, and corporate business segment. It distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers through its global components business segment. Through global ECS business segment, it provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers. The Global components segment markets and distributes electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities. Global ECS’ portfolio of computing solutions includes datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC). SLS develops and manufactures configurable products serving the microelectronics, scientific research and government programs, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components and instrumentation markets. The Commercial Lasers and Components segment focuses on higher volume products that are offered in set configurations. The product architectures are designed for exchange at the point of use such that substantially all product service and repairs are based upon advanced replacement and depot (that is factory) repair. CLC’s primary markets include materials processing, OEM components, and instrumentation and microelectronics.

