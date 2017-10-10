Head to Head Review: E-House (China) Holdings Limited (EJ) and Its Rivals

E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare E-House (China) Holdings Limited to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|EBITDA
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited
|N/A
|N/A
|75.45
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors
|$1.67 billion
|$167.91 million
|34.73
E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than E-House (China) Holdings Limited. E-House (China) Holdings Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
67.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
E-House (China) Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited
|-15.06%
|-15.54%
|-10.97%
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors
|4.57%
|14.43%
|3.06%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors
|74
|318
|642
|9
|2.56
As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E-House (China) Holdings Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
E-House (China) Holdings Limited peers beat E-House (China) Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
E-House (China) Holdings Limited Company Profile
E-House (China) Holdings Limited is a real estate services company. The Company’s segments include real estate online services, real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, community value-added services and other services. It provides real estate online services, including e-commerce, online advertising and listing services; real estate brokerage services, including primary real estate agency services and secondary real estate brokerage services; real estate information and consulting services; community value-added services, and other services, including real estate advertising services, real estate promotional event services and real estate financial services. It provides online-to-offline and real estate services. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.
