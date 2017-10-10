Head to Head Review: E-House (China) Holdings Limited (EJ) and Its Rivals

E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare E-House (China) Holdings Limited to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio E-House (China) Holdings Limited N/A N/A 75.45 E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 34.73

E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than E-House (China) Holdings Limited. E-House (China) Holdings Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

E-House (China) Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-House (China) Holdings Limited -15.06% -15.54% -10.97% E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors 4.57% 14.43% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for E-House (China) Holdings Limited and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-House (China) Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A E-House (China) Holdings Limited Competitors 74 318 642 9 2.56

As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given E-House (China) Holdings Limited’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E-House (China) Holdings Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

E-House (China) Holdings Limited peers beat E-House (China) Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

E-House (China) Holdings Limited Company Profile

E-House (China) Holdings Limited is a real estate services company. The Company’s segments include real estate online services, real estate brokerage services, real estate information and consulting services, community value-added services and other services. It provides real estate online services, including e-commerce, online advertising and listing services; real estate brokerage services, including primary real estate agency services and secondary real estate brokerage services; real estate information and consulting services; community value-added services, and other services, including real estate advertising services, real estate promotional event services and real estate financial services. It provides online-to-offline and real estate services. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications.

