Head to Head Contrast: Geeknet (GKNT) versus Overstock.com (OSTK)

Geeknet (NASDAQ: GKNT) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Geeknet and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geeknet -20.58% -25.85% -19.84% Overstock.com -0.73% -6.36% -2.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geeknet and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geeknet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.83 billion 0.42 -$1.70 million ($0.52) -58.94

Geeknet has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Overstock.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Geeknet and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geeknet 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Geeknet.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Geeknet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geeknet

Geeknet, Inc. (Geeknet) sells collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys and other retail products for technology enthusiasts and general consumers through the ThinkGeek Website and exclusive products to the Company’s wholesale channel customers. The Company has three segments: Website, Wholesale and ThinkGeek Solutions. The ThinkGeek Solutions segment has been aggregated into the Website segment. The Website segment sells geek-themed retail products and video game-themed merchandise through the ThinkGeek Website and through the ThinkGeek Solutions Web-stores. The Wholesale segment sells primarily exclusive GeekLabs (the in-house product development team) products to brick-and-mortar retailers. The Company along with its subsidiaries, operates a business aimed at the global geek community, which includes technology enthusiasts, pop-culture aficionados and other fans. ThinkGeek, Inc. and ThinkGeek Solutions, Inc. are its two wholly owned subsidiaries.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods. It operates Retail and Medici businesses. Its Retail business consists of its Direct and Partner segments. Its Other segment consists of Medici. The Company also sells various books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games. The Company sells these products and services through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company’s other offerings include Worldstock Fair Trade, Main Street Revolution, Farmers Market, Pet Adoptions, Insurance and Supplier Oasis.

