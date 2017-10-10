Head to Head Comparison: Intrepid Potash (IPI) and Its Peers

Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intrepid Potash to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Intrepid Potash Inc alerts:

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intrepid Potash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intrepid Potash Competitors 176 728 883 31 2.42

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.37%. As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Intrepid Potash’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrepid Potash has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -30.56% -12.37% -8.86% Intrepid Potash Competitors -533.64% -14.43% -9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $133.60 million -$86,000.00 -5.91 Intrepid Potash Competitors $3.75 billion $756.62 million 14.87

Intrepid Potash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intrepid Potash competitors beat Intrepid Potash on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio. It sells potash into three markets, including the agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio, which it mines from langbeinite ore, is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate and magnesium in a single particle and has low chloride. The Company also produces salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts and brine containing salt and potassium from its mining processes. It produces potash from three solar evaporation solution mining facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.