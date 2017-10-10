Head to Head Comparison: GasLog LP. (GLOG) versus Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH)

GasLog LP. (NYSE: GLOG) and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE:CQH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

GasLog LP. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings does not pay a dividend. GasLog LP. pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GasLog LP. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog LP. $505.42 million 2.74 $340.58 million ($0.07) -245.00 Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings $20.34 million 283.19 N/A N/A N/A

GasLog LP. has higher revenue and earnings than Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of GasLog LP. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog LP. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog LP. 0.70% 0.50% 0.17% Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings 88.04% 16,861.22% 3,028.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GasLog LP. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog LP. 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings 0 4 0 0 2.00

GasLog LP. presently has a consensus target price of $18.98, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given GasLog LP.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GasLog LP. is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings.

Summary

GasLog LP. beats Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog LP.

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order. The Company also had four LNG carriers operating under its technical management for third parties. GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed by the Company, owned a further of approximately 10 LNG carriers. Its on the water fleet includes Methane Lydon Volney, GasLog Savannah, GasLog Savannah, GasLog Chelsea, GasLog Skagen, Solaris and GasLog Saratoga. Its new builds vessels include Hull No. 2130, Hull No. 2800 and Hull No. 2801. Its GasLog Partners Fleet includes GasLog Seattle, GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago, GasLog Sydney and Methane Jane Elizabeth. Its managed fleet includes Methane Julia Louise and Methane Nile Eagle.

About Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units. Cheniere Partners is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast adjacent to the existing regasification facilities through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL). Cheniere Partners owns and operates the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. (SPLNG).

