Head to Head Analysis: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0.27% 5.46% 1.65% Sprouts Farmers Market 2.96% 18.79% 8.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sprouts Farmers Market 1 10 9 0 2.40

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $25.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao $13.52 billion 0.48 $772.66 million $0.14 175.07 Sprouts Farmers Market $4.34 billion 0.57 $295.71 million $0.90 20.13

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has higher revenue and earnings than Sprouts Farmers Market. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva. The Company’s segments include Retail, and Cash and carry segment. The Company’s Retail segment includes the banners Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Supermercado, Minimercado Extra, Posto Extra, Drogaria Extra and GPA Malls & Properties. Its Cash & Carry segment includes the brand Assai. The Company is engaged in operations of retail stores located in approximately 20 states and the Federal District of Brazil.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness. As of February 23, 2017, the Company operated 256 stores in 14 states. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. The perishable product categories include produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

