Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 2,505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.31).

The company reported GBX (28) (($0.37)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (24.60) (($0.32)) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). The business had revenue of GBX 300 million for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a negative net margin of 217.27%.

The stock’s market cap is GBX 20.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.24.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC Company Profile

