Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (HCOM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM) by 3,533.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 560,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Telcom Holdco by 36.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian Telcom Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti cut Hawaiian Telcom Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (HCOM) opened at 30.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $354.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco (NASDAQ:HCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). Hawaiian Telcom Holdco had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. will post ($0.84) EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.

