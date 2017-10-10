Harbor Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Harbor Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waldron LP boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,820,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $304,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $3,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,382. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened at 151.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $157.89. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The software company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.16.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

