Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3,039.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,551,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 936.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,378,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $602,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 17.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $772,007,000 after acquiring an additional 925,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation during the first quarter worth $92,710,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 130.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,895.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

