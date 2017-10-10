Handy & Harman Ltd. (HNH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Handy & Harman Ltd. (NASDAQ:HNH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Handy & Harman (NASDAQ HNH) opened at 30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. Handy & Harman has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Handy & Harman by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Handy & Harman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Handy & Harman by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Handy & Harman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Handy & Harman by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Handy & Harman Company Profile

Handy & Harman Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company’s segments include Joining Materials, Tubing, Building Materials, Performance Materials, Electrical Products, and Kasco Blades and Route Repair Services (Kasco).

