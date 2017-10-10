Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect Hancock Holding to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hancock Holding to post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) opened at 48.80 on Tuesday. Hancock Holding Company has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hancock Holding’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Hancock Holding news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $155,883.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $570,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Holding from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Hancock Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Hancock Holding Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

