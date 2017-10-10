Halyard Health, Inc. (HYH) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,881 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Halyard Health worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 88.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Halyard Health by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Halyard Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HYH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Halyard Health from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halyard Health in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halyard Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halyard Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
Shares of Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE HYH) opened at 44.18 on Tuesday. Halyard Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.75.
Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Halyard Health had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Halyard Health’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halyard Health, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.
Halyard Health Profile
Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.
