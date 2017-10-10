Halfords Group plc (HFD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.27) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.73) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halfords Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 353.46 ($4.65).
Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON HFD) opened at 340.00 on Friday. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 305.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 389.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 669.86 million.
Halfords Group plc Company Profile
Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.
