Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.27) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.73) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Halfords Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 353.46 ($4.65).

Get Halfords Group plc alerts:

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON HFD) opened at 340.00 on Friday. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 305.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 389.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 327.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 669.86 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Halfords Group plc (HFD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/halfords-group-plc-hfd-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Halfords Group plc Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.