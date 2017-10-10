Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is engaged in providing various banking services primarily in Mexico. It provides multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities. The company also offers pension and investment funds; cards and other structured products; and treasury management, merchant, trust, life insurance, online collection, tax payment, payroll, and cash management services. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV is based in Mexico City, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup Inc. raised Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) traded down 1.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,567 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $23,484,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $10,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 525,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,057,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 348,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 581,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

