Grove Bank & Trust Has $293,000 Holdings in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,385,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,544,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,517,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE UTX) opened at 118.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. United Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Vertical Research lowered United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on United Technologies Corporation from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

