Green Square Capital LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 674,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 368,282 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,585,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 304,681 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,130,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green Square Capital LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/green-square-capital-llc-acquires-359-shares-of-helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx.html.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE HLX) traded up 3.28% on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 264,643 shares of the company traded hands. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.