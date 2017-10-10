Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 31,994 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ CBRL) opened at 153.277 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.313 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $175.04.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post $8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Instinet began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.22.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $306,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $5,580,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,826.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

