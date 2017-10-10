Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,382 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE VSH) opened at 20.575 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.042 and a beta of 1.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $644.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

