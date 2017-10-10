Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253,422 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 419,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after buying an additional 119,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,742,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,557,000 after buying an additional 179,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 16,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $1,589,423.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,914.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $661,698.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $6,798,741. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) opened at 108.39 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $73.83 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

