Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) to post $18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19.90 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 242.80 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.74%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.09.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

