Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Position Raised by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 97.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 230.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,743,365.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.49 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.09.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 242.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

