Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.38 Million Position in Israel Chemicals Shs (ICL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Israel Chemicals Shs (NYSE:ICL) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,349,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Israel Chemicals Shs worth $36,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Israel Chemicals Shs by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,583,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,172 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals Shs during the second quarter worth about $7,261,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals Shs by 89.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 343,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Israel Chemicals Shs by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals Shs during the first quarter worth about $782,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Israel Chemicals Shs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Israel Chemicals Shs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective (up from $4.75) on shares of Israel Chemicals Shs in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals Shs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Israel Chemicals Shs in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Israel Chemicals Shs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of Israel Chemicals Shs (NYSE:ICL) opened at 4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Israel Chemicals Shs has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $5.62 billion.

Israel Chemicals Shs (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Israel Chemicals Shs had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Israel Chemicals Shs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Shs will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Israel Chemicals Shs’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Israel Chemicals Shs Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

