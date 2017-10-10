Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.41% of Sprague Resources worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 81.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 79.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE SRLP) opened at 25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post $4.00 EPS for the current year.

