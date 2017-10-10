Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,906,922 WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,906,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 944.02% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest Inc. alerts:

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE WOW) opened at 15.12 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/goldman-sachs-group-inc-buys-shares-of-1906922-wideopenwest-inc-wow.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOW. UBS AG began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.