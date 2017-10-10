Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.56. Globus Medical has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.94 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, insider A Brett Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,497.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

