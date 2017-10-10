Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Medical REIT earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0860518291821 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 71,290 shares of the stock traded hands. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%.

GMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

