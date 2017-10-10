Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Glaukos Corporation were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation by 88.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,545,000 after buying an additional 828,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation by 42.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos Corporation in the second quarter valued at $13,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos Corporation by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,739,000 after buying an additional 241,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos Corporation in the first quarter valued at $8,419,000.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) opened at 32.84 on Tuesday. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. BidaskClub lowered Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Glaukos Corporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 73,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $3,051,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $12,327,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,900,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

