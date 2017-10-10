Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 81.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.66.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $5,563,041.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,749,648.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

