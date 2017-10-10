Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gentex Corporation were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ GNTX) opened at 20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Gentex Corporation had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.01%. Gentex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Gentex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Gentex Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gentex Corporation news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $933,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,506. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.36 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

