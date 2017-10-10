Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Energy, L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.193485054562 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Genesis Energy L.P. alerts:

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) opened at 26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.20. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.22 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy, L.P. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/genesis-energy-l-p-gel-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-13.html.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 7,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $212,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 27,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $727,221.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,275.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.