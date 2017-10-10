Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GENESEE & WYOMING owns and operates short line and regional freight railroads and provides related rail services. They operate in three business segments in two geographic areas: North American Railroad Operations, Australian Railroad Operations, and Industrial Switching. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWR. BidaskClub cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) opened at 72.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Genesee & Wyoming has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $540.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David A. Brown sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $275,085.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,425.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $339,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,531 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 8,807.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 10.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

