Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gannett Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Gannett Co. (NYSE GCI) opened at 9.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Gannett Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 billion.

Gannett Co. (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gannett Co. had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $774.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Gannett Co.’s payout ratio is -3,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gannett Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gannett Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gannett Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett Co.

Gannett Co, Inc is a media company. The Company operates as a newspaper publisher in the United States. As of December 25, 2016, it owned ReachLocal, Inc (ReachLocal), a digital marketing solutions company; the USA TODAY NETWORK (made up of USA TODAY including digital sites and affiliates (USAT) and 109 local media organizations in 34 states in the United States and Guam), and Newsquest Media Group Ltd.

