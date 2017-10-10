Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $18.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.85. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Issued By Jefferies Group” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fy2020-earnings-forecast-for-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-issued-by-jefferies-group.html.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ REGN) traded down 1.013% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.805. The stock had a trading volume of 310,910 shares. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.630 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.37 and a 200-day moving average of $453.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Landry sold 526 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.19, for a total value of $248,371.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,456.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $42,312,448. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.