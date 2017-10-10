FY2017 EPS Estimates for Sonic Corp. (SONC) Lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Sonic Corp.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SONC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Sonic Corp. in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Corp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ SONC) opened at 24.03 on Monday. Sonic Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Sonic Corp. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,730 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Corp. by 77.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 74.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sonic Corp. by 72.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Sonic Corp.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

