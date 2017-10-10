FTB Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $476.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $501.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $447.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FTB Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/ftb-advisors-inc-has-313000-holdings-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

In other BlackRock news, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total value of $1,526,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE BLK) opened at 464.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.84 and a 1-year high of $465.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.82 and a 200-day moving average of $413.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.