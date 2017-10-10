Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from $2.30 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.02.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) traded up 0.2338% on Tuesday, hitting $12.5593. 404,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Frontier Communications Corporation has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock’s market cap is $986.11 million.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Frontier Communications Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corporation will post ($4.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,755,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Corporation by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Corporation by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Corporation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,574,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,036 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

