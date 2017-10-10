Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 112,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of Freeport-McMoran worth $76,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoran by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoran by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoran by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 13,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoran by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoran by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,818 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) traded up 1.40% on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 2,882,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Freeport-McMoran, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Freeport-McMoran had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoran, Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger bought 36,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $551,021.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 73,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,151.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoran in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freeport-McMoran from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.51.

Freeport-McMoran Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

