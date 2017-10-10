Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Geopark Ltd (GPRK)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Geopark worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter worth $102,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Geopark by 147.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter worth $129,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geopark by 81.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geopark during the second quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Geopark Ltd alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fred-alger-management-inc-has-458000-position-in-geopark-ltd-gprk.html.

Shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) opened at 8.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $483.53 million. Geopark Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

GPRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geopark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Geopark in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geopark in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Geopark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Geopark Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopark Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.