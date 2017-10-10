Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 3,414 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 1,219.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Partners LLP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 4.4% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 173,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 75.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 221.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 977.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) opened at 78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $97.85.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 3,414 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fred-alger-management-inc-acquires-3414-shares-of-amerisourcebergen-corporation-holding-co-abc.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

In related news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $960,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Clark sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $103,036.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,123. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.