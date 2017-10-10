Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Holdings Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196,665 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ FRAN) opened at 7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FRAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

