Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) opened at 25.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

