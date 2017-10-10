Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 109,378 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,372,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

FL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/foot-locker-inc-fl-holdings-reduced-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) opened at 33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.28). Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.