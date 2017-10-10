Fmr LLC Has $106.60 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.35% of AZZ worth $106,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZZ from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $106.60 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (AZZ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/10/fmr-llc-has-106-60-million-position-in-azz-inc-azz.html.

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) opened at 45.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). AZZ had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.