Fmr LLC Has $104.14 Million Holdings in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,713,338 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco PLC worth $104,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PLC by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,067,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,213,000 after buying an additional 30,884,375 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PLC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,323,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Invesco PLC by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,100,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,347,000 after buying an additional 108,212 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco PLC by 247.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 322,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco PLC by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,754,000 after buying an additional 192,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Invesco PLC (IVZ) opened at 35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. Invesco PLC has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $36.84.
Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Invesco PLC in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Invesco PLC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.
Invesco PLC Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.
